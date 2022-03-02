HELP Policy To Assist Parents

The Prime Minister made this announcement after Manus Governor, Charlie Benjamin raised concerns that parents were asked to pay almost 75 percent of fees before enrolling their children.



“The universities and colleges are charging students 75 percent of school fees. The current school fees are not the same as in the past; parents are now paying K10,000 to K20,000 to enroll their child at higher education institutions," Governor Benjamin said.



He raised concerns that parents with more than two children attending higher education institutions were often forced to make decisions to allow one child to attend, as they could not afford the increasing fees.



“Is there any way the Government can do to cut down on such fees to assist such parents?’ he asked.



The Prime Minister said higher education institutions have been notified and give feedback on how the HELP policy is helping the students.



He added that the Government has also directed education institutions to use the HELP or HECAS program to assist students and allow parents to pay for the balance in the third quarter of the year.