Help Arrives For Rai Coast Polling Teams

A helicopter arrived this morning in Madang and is currently in Saidor station to airlift the team back to Madang town.



Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, said he is happy that polling teams who are yet to start polling will start soon.



He said polling in Madang that was scheduled on the Electoral Commission calendar ended on July 18, but with some good understanding, the chopper had arrived to assist.



"I am concerned with my officers and the polling teams who had completed polling and are yet to be extracted back to Madang town. Now that help has arrived I hope the polling in Nayudo will be completed soon."