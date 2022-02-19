Hela PHA Commended For New A&E

The cost of the construction is K10 million.

At the official opening of the facility in Tari, PM Marape thanked partners who made this come to fruition.

He said this is the kind of partnership the country needed.

He also thanked the Australian Government, Santos and Oil Search for its kind donations in ensuring the construction of the emergency wing of the hospital.

The opening was witnessed by people of Hela as well as Kevin Gallagher, CEO of Santos, Oil Search MD Leon Buskins, Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp and Minister for Health Jelta Wong.