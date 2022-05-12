Hela Opene Polytech Launched

The literal translation of "Hela Opene" is "two brothers from one tribe". According to legend, the Hela brother settled in Tari while Opene came to Enga. This is why the people of Hela and Enga can understand each other's language.

The project cements the bond between the two provinces, and will contribute to the output of quality human resources.

In his speech, Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, highlighted the two focus areas of his province; education and health.

With the construction of major impact projects, such as the record breaking Enga Provincial Hospital, Sir Peter stressed on the need for improved law and order services.

"Prime Minister, you are here at your place, please help me revamp Enga's police force," said Sir Peter.

"Enga should be given special consideration in law and order.

"Just a few days ago, a man walked into the Wabag police station and gunned someone down.

"We cannot enjoy these major projects if lawlessness becomes an issue."

The Governor further encouraged his people to change their mindsets, saying he wants foreigners to find Enga a conducive place to live in as they set themselves on the path to meeting international standards in health and education.

The institute, located in Wabag District, sits on the border of Wabag and Wapenamanda.