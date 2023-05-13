Hela health workers petition

President Frederick Kebai and the General Secretary Mulina Kwalimu called a Press Conference on Thursday 11 May in Port Moresby regarding an appeal by the Allied health workers union.

The letter was for Minister for Health, Dr Lino Tom to respond to an appeal letter sent by the PNG Allied health workers union notifying of an imminent withdrawal of the health workforce from Hela because of constant threats to their lives.

“All the union of Hela health authority has written to the minister, Dr. Lino on 26th April 2023 as a matter of urgency for him to respond to their petition or demands. However, it is taking a while but we are trying to speed it up through the media conference.”

Kebai said there have been killings happening in Hela and nurses are being threated continuously, which is no surprise, as Hela is notoriously known for killings at random.

“Most nurses are locals and they live outside of the institution grounds. And there has been number of deaths. Some health workers has been threatened and on that ground all union have petitioned the minister for health and not only the minister but the provincial administration and the mandated Hela leaders of Hela to respond and mitigate their demands so they can feel at ease,” said Kebai.

He said the workers would like assurance from the local authorities for their safety before the go back to work and the demand for accommodation within the health facility premises. In the letter addressed to the Health Minister the health, workers listed eight conditions.

“One of their demand is the hospital is to have a risk assessment and mitigation protocol in place, second, the hospital must immediately rectify the existing security issues; fencing, manpower, better control at front gates, armed forces to be stationed within the hospital immediately and Armed Escorts for Night Shift Pickups and Drop Off of staff on duty,” Kebai added.