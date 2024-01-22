Hekari United Readies for Champions League

Hekari United, alongside Fijian side Labasa FC, are among six confirmed teams, with representatives from New Caledonia and Vanuatu yet to finalize their participation. The expansion of the tournament to eight teams this year reflects the burgeoning interest and growth of women’s football across Oceania.

The competition will feature two groups of four teams each, engaging in a round-robin stage. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, setting the stage for intense matchups.

Hekari United finds itself in Group A, accompanied by host nation's champions Henderson Eels FC, Cook Islands' Avatiu FC, and the Vanuatu representative team. Meanwhile, Labasa Women FC from Fiji heads Group B, facing New Zealand’s Auckland United FC, Tonga’s Veitongo FC, and the yet-to-be-determined representative from New Caledonia.

Expressing contentment with the draw, Hekari coach Eric Komeng emphasized reliance on local talents. Despite retaining the majority of last year's squad, except Cynthia Bangita, who joined from sister team Allies FC, Komeng remains cautious.

"I treat all opponents with respect; they are formidable. I aim to guide my team to a strong finish, steering clear of a showdown with New Zealand in the finals," he remarked.

With anticipation building, Hekari United FC aims to make a mark and showcase the prowess of women's football in the Pacific region.