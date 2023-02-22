Heduru Moni support festival with 50K

Its sponsorship has increased from K30, 000 to K50, 000 this year, illustrating a keen interest in supporting cultural heritage from this financial institution.

Managing Director, Aho Baliki, in the presence of Moni Plus Founder, Bernard Chan stated that the assistance is for the Motu Koita Assembly to continue and maintain the Hiri Moale Festival.

“I just want to emphasize here that Hiri Moale festival is not just another festival or entertainment. It has significant value and reflects the Hiri Trade by our Motu Koitabu villages all the way down to Gulf. For the Chairman and your committee, Moni plus is supporting this festival for you and your committee to continue to maintain this tradition,” stated Baliki.

Chairman for Motu Koita Assembly, Dadi Toka Jnr, was overwhelmed with the increase in sponsorship.

“It’s an indication that Moni Plus is serious about the partnership and serious about the culture and the values this particular event portrays,” said the MKA Chairman. “We have the trading name but also the name of this company is Heduru Moni and it has a connection with the Motu Koitabuans from the beginning.”