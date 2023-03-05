Heavy rainfall causes damage in West New Britain

The heavy rainfall was caused by Cyclone Judy, which passed through the Solomon Islands and PNG from Vanuatu.

The damage to the region's infrastructure has been extensive, with the 12th bridge between PHA and SDA Church collapsing and disrupting traffic along the main Kimbe Town highway.

The Provincial Disaster Director, along with the Manager of General Affairs of NBPOL, Steven Raphael, arrived at the scene to assist with emergency repair work. However, their efforts were hindered by the overflow of Dagi River at Nahavio, making it difficult for NBPOL machinery to cross the bridge.

Furthermore, the Dagi River overflowed its banks, causing further disruptions to traffic flow. NBPOL machinery was unable to cross, and they will have to wait until the water subsides before entering Kimbe town for emergency repair work on the town bridge.

Talasea MP Freddie Kumai inspected the collapsed bridge and was briefed on the situation by the acting Director Provincial Disaster and Emergency Response Centre, Clement Bailey.

"The situation is unpredictable, and our people have to take extra precautions. We cannot tell when the weather or the storm will subside, and we have to warn everybody to stay indoors and not move around, go out to sea or to creeks or rivers," Mr. Kumai warned.

The damage caused by the heavy rainfall and flooding is likely to have long-term impacts, and authorities are working to restore normalcy to the affected areas. Mr. Bailey is working on a rapid assessment report to provide to the Provincial Government, while emergency repairs are being carried out. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.