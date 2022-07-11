Health workers need help

She also said that there is no medicine at the hospital to treat patients and the only way to help the sick is to make referrals the health facility in Malala.

Kalana runs the aid post with another Community Health Worker. She said they get their drugs supply from Malala or Bieng on Manam Island.

Ms Kalana added that when she desperately needs medicines, she word to her former bosses to help her. She said currently she does not have any medicine in the Aid-Post. She said the last Panadol that she had in stock, was stolen last week.

Another set back is the lack of power at the clinic and so they cannot work at night. At the moment the aid post is closed because there is no medicine Kalana said she only deals with emergency cases and refers the rest to Malala clinic along the North Coast road.

The most common diseases that she treats at the aid post is malaria and diarrhoea. She said that diarrhoea is common because they do not have proper drinking water supply. They fetch water from dug-up wells to drink and for household chores and this is very unhealthy.

A displaced Manam islander at Asuramba Care Center shared that his child is sick because of the scabies-like sores on his skin. He is being told that this is because of the unclean water.

They are now calling on Madang leaders and the government to address the resettlement issue as soon as possible.