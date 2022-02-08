Health staff urged to be honest

The ABG Secretary for Health, Clement Totavun, acknowledged that this year will be challenging, saying: “I expect you all to maintain professionalism, standards and ethical conduct in discharging your roles and responsibilities.

“You are directly responsible for service delivery at the regional and district level, and it is expected that you take charge and ensure all health facilities under your care are functional, and services delivered in an efficient manner, and outreach programs are conducted in all regions and districts in an effective and cost-effective manner possible.”

He also warned that the Department will be dealing with non-performing officers.

“I will not tolerate officers who are doing nothing but continue to draw salary from the government,” he stated.

Secretary Totavun said while the department also faces staffing capacity issues, he will ensure that the Department continues to build the capacity of various health teams in collaboration with technical partners.