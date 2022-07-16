Health Promotion Prioritised

No time in the history of the National Health Plans, now the seventh one has health promotion been given the prominence as in this plan of 2021-2023.

At the closure of the workshop recently at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, the Public Health team as its first priority in terms of prevention also listed Health Promotion.

The recommendations will be discussed at the regional workshops later in the year; however, there is likelihood of health promotion activities being given better financial support in the 2023 health budget.

During the group discussions, Acting Deputy Secretary for National Public Health, Ken Wai challenged the public health team, most of them from the Provincial Health Authorities to make prevention as one of its priorities by going back to their villages and communities and doing simple things to make a difference.

For example, getting the villages and communities to put up fences pig fences, digging up drains and planting flower gardens to beautify the villages and communities, promoting the Healthy Island Concept.

Wai also challenged them to be innovative to address the growing lifestyle diseases and trauma-related injuries that are costly to treat and take up a lot of the health workers’ time. For instance, make submissions to the National Executive Council to support initiatives such as a tax on sugar and alcohol.

He added that trauma, is often a result of violence as in tribal fights and gender-based violence.

Mr Wai said Public Health Objectives make up more than 60 per cent of the National Health Plan 2021-2030 that shows that public health plays a crucial role in the health service delivery in this country.

“KRAs 1 and KRAs 4 talk about public health going back to the community where it matters most. KRA 1 talks about healthier communities through effective engagement.

“KRA 1 is all about the communities. We all come from villages; the village has to be healthy. That is where the families are, that is where mothers are, that is where fathers are , that is where grandfathers are, that is where the children are, that is where we get our food from, that is where we get our water from,” Wai said.

He said services like cancer hospitals are expensive to run as compared to preventive measures, which are less costly but can prevent many people from getting diseases like cancer.

Wai urged health workers to think about going to the villages to deal with the root causes of diseases rather than just focusing only on curative services.

“Find out how they prepare food, where they get water, whether they use proper toilets and whether they live in good homes.”

The second key result areas of the National Health Plan (KRA 2) is on effective partnerships and the workshop participants were challenged to think about how they can work better with their partners to ensure the services are delivered and results for KRAs 1 are achieved.

These partners include churches, NGOs, development partners and the district and local level governments.

He said more awareness was needed to make people aware of their responsibilities such as ensuring they are living in clean communities.

For instance, Wai said, people are selling betelnut everywhere and bus stops are dirty with betelnut litter. Not only that but there is a downside to this; mouth cancer is on the rise.

He said, “Everyone wants cancer hospitals, but these are very expensive to operate, whilst these cancers are preventable so let’s be innovative. Start from the community to create awareness. Prevention is better than cure!”

“We are not responsible for the environment, water supply and roads, but we can encourage the communities to plant flower gardens, do the drainage systems, build water supply, talk to the councilors and DDAs to bring water. Let us change our attitudes, let us change our priorities.”

Apart from health promotion, the Department of Health’s Public Health Division covers other areas like environmental health, family health programs, and malaria, leprosy, HIV/Sexually Transmitted Infections, tuberculosis and lifestyle diseases.