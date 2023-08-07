Health officers evaluate Wutung Border facility

The visit aimed to assess the facility's operations and efficiency as part of a week-long COVID-19 After Action Review for Points of Entry.

Situated at the northern land border between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, the Wutung Skouw border facility has taken on a pivotal role in managing the risk of infectious disease transmission.

The team's evaluation is aligned with the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005, which mandates effective contingency plans at international ports, airports, and ground crossings to address potential public health emergencies.

During the evaluation, health professionals observed the facility's screening, testing, quarantine protocols, and overall coordination among stakeholders. The assessment not only addresses current challenges but also strengthens preparedness for future health crises.

The collaborative efforts of the health officers, the National Department of Health, NCC, and WHO highlight the commitment to international health regulations and ensuring the safety of both Papua New Guinea and its neighboring countries.