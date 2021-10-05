Health facility in need

Medical Officer Muka Sana from Baimuru in the Gulf Province, has been serving every sick person that uses the facility.

Sana has been devotedly assisting the people of Boera and the surrounding villages not only in providing health care in child immunization, Tuberculosis and health awareness drives, but also in delivering babies. So far he has delivered well over 900 babies.

Sana said the people have been good to him and he has been happy to help but through the years, the building has slowly been deteriorating.

The structure has been exposed to weather and time and it is due for a facelift. It is hoped that community sponsored programs, donor agencies and their stakeholders can assist in bringing it back to its former glory.

Community Chairman of Boera Aid post Gaiva Daure expressed his concerns of the dilapidated sight of the building and said apart from it needing a do over, medical officer Sana requires assistance also in attending to the many patients he sees each day.

It is their hope that eventually the facility receives the materials it requires and the installation of officers to help Sana in continuing the good work he has been doing for over two decades.