Health Department applauds WHO

During a recent small-scale event, Dr. Sibauk Bieb, Executive Manager of Public Health at NDOH, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated WHO team for their unwavering commitment despite numerous challenges.

He also conveyed his satisfaction with the campaign's impressive achievement of covering 70 percent of children under 5 years of age.

Dr. Bieb emphasized the significance of this near 70 percent coverage in bridging the immunity gap, especially among young children. However, he underscored the importance of sustained efforts in advancing routine immunization to ensure long-term health benefits and prevent potential outbreaks of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPDs).

Dr. Ananda Amarasinghe, the WHO VDI Team Coordinator, reciprocated the sentiment by expressing gratitude to NDOH for acknowledging WHO's instrumental role.

He highlighted the valuable insights gained and investments made during the campaign, which are set to reinforce the country's immunization program.

Dr. Amarasinghe assured NDOH of WHO's steadfast commitment to enhancing routine immunization efforts under the capable guidance of WHO Representative Dr. Sevil Huseynova.

In recognition of WHO's remarkable contributions, the NDOH presented a certificate of appreciation to the WHO provincial consultant during the event.

This collaborative achievement underscores the power of international partnerships in advancing healthcare goals, positioning Papua New Guinea to make significant strides in strengthening its immunization program with the continued support of WHO.