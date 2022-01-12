Health Centre Needs Medicine

Aiya LLG is one of the biggest LLG in the country with 24 council wards and a population over 20,000 people. With a huge population like this, the demand for basic government services like health and education is even bigger.

According to Office-in-charge of the health centre, Dorothy Pisimi, the facility serves a big population, but consist of only five Community Health Workers (CHW) including herself.

She says they have overcome many challenges to ensure that people continue to access health services, especially pregnant mothers. Ensuring that babies are fully immunized, and adults are vaccinated remains a big challenge.

She said since May 2021, there is still a shortage of medicine and is a huge obstacle that is hindering the six committed staff to do their work.

“We don’t have any drugs in store to treat patients. All our storerooms are empty and there is nothing in the cupboards. It is a sad, but we cannot do much as supplies are yet to be given to us by the Mendi Provincial Health Authority or Kagua Health Centre.

“Also our vaccine fridge has stopped working and this is making matters even worse,” she added.

The staff are only advising people about prevention measures and the use of herbal medicine with the hope that help would arrive soon.

“There is no housing for us within the vicinity of the health centre and so we (health workers) have to walk for almost 2-3 hours to work. We have 13 clinic points within the LLG and we have to walk for hours to get to places like Imane, Kandopa, Rolomanda, Lakira, Sumi, Pira, Lime, Apopa Usa and Puti to ensure that babies don’t miss out on immunization and people are vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, the area is too big to cover, and we need an ambulance to help us do our work,” Ms Pisimi explained.

She had made an appeal to the local MP, Wesley Raminai and responsible authorities to look into the situation and do something about the situation.

The six staff have promised to continue their work and do their best despite the challenges faced, as they believe they are called by God to do this work.