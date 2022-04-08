Health Awareness For Public Servants

Professor Kevau was invited to give a health talk to the staff made a presentation on communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The main difference between communicable and non-communicable diseases is that the former is contagious and can be transmitted from one individual to another. On the other hand, non-communicable diseases are not infectious.

Department of Personnel Management Secretary, Taies Sansan said it was necessary for a specialist doctor to give a session on conditions leading to health issues such as heart disease and other related communicable diseases, so public servants can be aware of the health risks.

“There’s a lot of public servants who are medically sick and need to undergo medical checks to know their status. I think the Department of Health and provincial Health Authorities should take the lead in doing awareness programs to public servants, so lifestyle diseases can be prevented”.

The Departments of Personnel Management and Health have had discussions for the establishment of a Clinic for Public Servants and DPM is in the process of finalizing a Medical & Life Insurance for public servants.

A submission is before the National Executive Council for its endorsement. Awareness on the policy will be made once endorsed.