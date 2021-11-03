Head Bishop Writes To PM

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is being held in Scotland between October 31 and November 12.

In a letter to the PM, the head bishop raised concerns pertaining to the Wafi-Golpu mine’s proposed deep-sea tailings placement (DSTP) method.

“It is indeed telling that less than 20 of the world’s 2,500 mines use the DSTP waste disposal method,” wrote Rev Dr Urame.

“Further, the London Protocol, which as you will be aware, is the more recent treaty of the two primary international instruments dedicated to protecting the marine environment – expressly prohibits the dumping of all waste into the ocean, including mine tailings.

“I note with concern that PNG is not yet a party to the London Protocol, along with reports that PNG is the only country in the world with the highest number of mines permitted to discharge mine waste into our pristine riverine and sea.”

Rev Dr Urame outlined that studies by leading scientists, including one conducted at New Ireland’s Lihir Gold Mine and Misima in Milne Bay Province, point to DSTP’s significant negative impact on the marine ecosystem.

“An additional concern is the vast quantities of toxins and processing chemicals which are introduced into marine environments through waste deposits,” he stated.

“To be clear, PNG’s coastal communities appreciate the economic and social benefits that come with large-scale commercial projects such as the Wafi-Golpu mine. However, balancing environmental sustainability and the preservation of economic livelihoods remains the key priority for our people.

“As you noted, Prime Minister, at the UN General Assembly, the ocean’s agenda is of paramount importance to our country.

“To secure a future for our nation and our children, now is the time to set a new and positive direction for our national energy policy.

“We need policies that will lead our nation away from fossil-based fuels and catastrophic mine waste dumping into the environment using DSTP methods.

“Finally, as a Christian nation, we have a duty to care for and protect God’s creation because right in the beginning, God called us to be responsible caretakers of his creation.

“I look forward to your early response,” concluded Rev Dr Urame.

(Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, Reverend Dr Jack Urame)