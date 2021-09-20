Head bishop reflects on PNG’s key challenges

Describing them as “key challenges”, Rev Urame said within the last 46 years, our country's population has increased dramatically.

“This has caused huge social and economic burden for the country because there is an imbalance between population growth and development growth.

“Infrastructure development does not meet the need of the growing population, therefore existing infrastructures are overstressed. As more people are being born, the demand for resources and development increases, thus creates further social stress for the country.

“We need to address this issue to guide our political journey into the future because development plans without addressing population growth will have negative consequences on the country.

“With the spirit of national unity we, as citizens, must respect each other and work towards the common good of all. However, since independence, the level of violence in the country has increased so much, thus diminishes our values of love and respect.

“Ethnic conflict is spreading from village communities into the cities and towns. Murder in various forms is increasing in many communities.

“Child abuse is increasing, thus affecting many families. Family and domestic violence occurs frequently in the communities and tears families apart. Sexual violence in different forms is increasing across the country.

“Use and abuse of drugs threatens human life and creates fear in the communities. Violent behaviour of youths contributes to the breakdown of law and order in the country.”

The ELCPNG head bishop said violence hinders progressive development and human growth.

“It creates fear and destroys the sense of neighbourhood, brotherhood and nationhood. Therefore, we need a collective action to overcome this evil that is destroying our nation,” he stated.

“As an independent nation, we embrace the fundamental principal human liberty and affirm the value of democracy.

“We have built our nation on democratic principles and want to be guided by our collective value of common good that holds us together as a nation.

“Our constitution explicitly expresses this fundamental value of humanity. Democracy recognises the freedom of citizens to be engaged in society such as freedom to express, to move around, to make choices and to engage in private or public life.

“Democracy empowers us to be part of the process of change in nation building. However, we must also admit that we have abused our democracy and instead of using it to for the common good, we use it for the individual good.

“We have used our freedom to make bad decisions, misuse resources, abuse election processes, manipulate and dominate the will of citizens and voters during elections and elect leaders in undemocratic manner. This is a clear suppression of democracy.

“Since independence, we have suffered many setbacks in terms of development as a result of democratic abuse.

“Sound reasoning is necessary because it will enable us to make proper decisions that contribute to the common good of our nation.

“Let us all act together and contribute positively to make PNG a better place to live in.”

(Picture by Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG)