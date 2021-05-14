He cleared state land

The late Sir Jerry Nalau was a no nonsense, direct and witty kind of guy.

He was the last premier of the Morobe government and under the 1995 reformed system, became the province’s first governor.

His brother, Giosi Labi, who was also Momase’s former assistant police commissioner, said his brother was fond of history and passionate about his country.

That was why he reclaimed all state land.

“Now, we’re selling the land. Public servants are selling the land,” he stated. “When Sir Jerry was the governor, he bulldozed all those places down.

“My challenge to all the current MPs, do something for the people of Lae.”

Labi said land grabbing is one of the top issues the people of Morobe are facing. He lamented if there will be another leader like his brother.

Additionally, Labi said when he was in Wewak for the burial of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, he had issued an invite to his children to visit Sir Jerry.

“When in Wewak, in front of Sir Michael’s tomb, I told Sir Michael’s three children; Sana, Arthur and Michael: ‘You have heard the good side of the story from your father, but when Sir Jerry is alive, go na harim narapla sait, social side, of the story.

“’Go before Sir Jerry passes on’.

“Ol no kam na Sir Jerry go.”

Labi said all memories, colourful history and behind-the-scene events that led to PNG’s independence will be buried with the late Sir Jerry Nalau.

(Giosi Labi retelling the late Sir Jerry Nalau’s story)