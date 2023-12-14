Haus man, haus meri dialogue

Launched on December 11, the event has brought together 60 young leaders to dialogue and ignite a keen awareness and assertiveness towards good leadership qualities.

Today, at the Grand Papua Hotel in Port Moresby, the 60 participants of the 2023 National Youth Parliament took part in discussions among their peers called haus man and haus meri sessions.

Facilitated by the United Nations Population Fund in Papua New Guinea together with its supporting partners, the mentors oversaw the participant's voice opinions and highlighted challenges and the lack of government presence in many rural parts of Papua New Guinea whilst also, offering solutions to the problems they highlighted.

The discussions took these participants on a journey to understand what it means to be empowered, and what it takes to empower those around them.

They discussed the risks and challenges of volunteering their time to their communities and existing organizations already making a difference in communities, but most of all, they identified ways in which, they too can start their initiatives to reach out to those around them.

By the end of the discussions, one common recurring theme voiced by the participants was the significant need for advocacy and activism, cooperation and surrounding yourself with a like-minded community.

The 2023 National Youth Parliament will continue its sessions tomorrow, Thursday, Dec 14.