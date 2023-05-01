Harness SEZ concept

The department and the proposed Ihu Special Economic Zone have showed their support by committing K100,000 each as Gold sponsors of the SEZ Summit to be staged from May 8 and 9 in Port Moresby.

Vice Minister for National Planning, James Nomane, when pledging the department’s support on behalf of Minister Rainbo Paita said the SEZ concept is the way to go for Papua New Guinea.

He said it has worked for many countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, showing a resounding success and it can transform PNG, when taken on board.

“The special economic zone concept features as the flagship program that will be undertaken by the Marape-Rosso government to bring about economic transformation. What really is important about this, is we have the land.

“We are primarily an agrarian society where we have more farmers in the country that don’t require any sort of training or upskilling to be productive,” stated Nomane.

He said this is why the SEZ becomes a very exciting prospect for the country because it means PNG can access untapped areas of the country like Karamui in Chimbu Province, who also propose to host their own SEZ once all goes well after the SEZ summit.

Adding that the biggest challenge and impediments to economic growth and seeing special economic zone concept grow in the country is political will and direction.

PNG can learn from their success stories during the summit.

Meantime, proposed Ihu SEZ project managing director, Peter Kengemar has his project underway and look forward to harnessing the proposed project.

“On behalf of Ihu (SEZ) project development office, Kikori DDA and Gulf Province, the presentation of the K100,000 cheque marks a significant milestone in our aspirations to develop a world class Industrial Downstream Processing Special Economic Zone in PNG.

“We are truly humbled to see the entire country springing to an idea we pioneered in 2017,” said Kengemar.

The Ihu SEZ sponsorship is to show its full support to Marape-Rosso government’s SEZ program and to assure the dedicated Ministry of International Trade and Investments, under Richard Maru that Ihu (SEZ) will meet all the necessary requirements to be licensed as a fit and proper SEZ.

“It is a special moment to cherish with the rest of the country, that a few men’s belief can become a country’s socio-economic growth vision going forth.”