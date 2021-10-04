Hard labour sentence for dangerous driver

Bobby Peter of Pak Island was convicted by Lorengau Grade 5 Court Magistrate, Ernest Wilmot.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said on August 22nd, Peter was driving under the influence when his PMV truck crashed into a power pole at ward 2, Lorengau town.

His passengers were rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital, where one of them later died.

He was charged by police with one count for dangerous driving causing death and four counts for dangerous driving causing grievous body harm.

He is currently serving his jail term at CS Lorengau.

PPC Yapu has warned PMV drivers not to drink and drive whilst transporting passengers.