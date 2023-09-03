Haiveta wins election petition case

The National Court last Friday 1st of September, dismissed the election petition on grounds of incompetency in the evidence in relation to the allegations of bribery and tampering with the elections process.

A jubilant Sir Chris Haiveta told his supporters outside the Waigani courthouse on Friday evening after his victory, “The truth must prevail as court has today.”

Sir Chris said since the election petition case was before Court he put on hold all funding to projects and development programs in the province.

Now that he has won the PEC Provincial Executive will authorize the release of funds for the projects this coming week onwards.

Most of the projects include water tanks, roofing irons, solar lamps etc., Sir Chris said.