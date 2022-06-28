Gure pays last respects to Late Sumkar MP

The hearse arrived at around 11am, received by the pall-bearers who are members of the PNG Correctional Service. Once the casket was placed in the designated position, the Sergeant At Arms then lead the ceremony.

The Late Nangoi was honored with the traditional lie-in-state ceremony for half an hour. He was paid final respects by the only present Parliamentarian of the Tenth National Parliament, United Labour Party Leader and incumbent MP for Rigo, Lekwa Gure. MP Gure was followed by the Clerk of Parliament, Deputy Clerk of Parliament and Parliament staff, and the Late MP’s family.

It was a quiet and solemn ceremony.

Once the ceremony concluded, the hearse departed the National Parliament for the Late MP’s family residence at Kennedy Estate. At 3pm today, the hearse will depart for the Funeral Home.

The Late Sumkar MP was born on Karkar Island, Madang Province on 18 August 1979. He was first elected as Member for Sumkar Open Electorate in the Tenth National Parliament (2017 – 2022).

During Late Nangoi’s term, he served as member of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts and Economic Affairs Committee between September 2017 and June 2019. He also served as Minister for Correctional Services from 7 June 2019 to 16 November 2020.

Late Nangoi was a member of the PANGU Pati. He resigned and joined the United Labour Party after the formation of the Party in 2019.

On Wednesday 29 June, funeral program arrangements for the late MP will see the hearse depart Erima Funeral Home to Air Niugini cargo terminal, Jackson Airport. The casket will then be flown to Madang and will overnight as the Matupi, Madang.

On Thursday 30 June, the casket will depart Madang for Karkar Island where final funeral program will take place.