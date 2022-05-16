Gure to lead ULP

The party executives, in a meeting this morning in Port Moresby, made the announcement.

Gure’s appointment comes following the tragic passing of party founder and leader, and Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil. Basil, who was Member of Parliament for Wau/Bulolo, died in a vehicle accident along the Lae-Bulolo Highway last week.

The body of the late DPM was flown into Port Moresby yesterday evening and lies in the funeral home.

A Lie in State ceremony will be held for him tomorrow, Tuesday 17th May, 2022.