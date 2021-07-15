Gulf Sign Up For Fisheries Development

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Dr. Lino Tom, said that it is important for Gulf to develop its fisheries sector and support the local fishermen to benefit from the industry and work on expanding its fisheries infrastructures to encourage growth.

Government has focused on prioritizing provinces and have given direction that the said province be empowered with the necessary informational tools to generate their own internal revenue.

At the signing of the MOA, the Minister said, “At NFA, we are conscious of this government directive and we are aligning our efforts to be in line with the Government priorities for development to be driven at the provincial level.”

The MOA signifies a common interest in fisheries and how the NFA and the province work together to bring value to a business in serving those in the fisheries sector.

Minister Tom said the province is responsible for the constructive contribution in redefining and reshaping the business that is solely depended upon by those in fisheries and aquaculture sectors as a means of securing the necessities of life.

Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta said the signing of this MOA will not only develop fisheries in the province but will help preserve fisheries to make it more sustainable whilst empowering people to be mindful of their fishing activities.