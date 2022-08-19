Gulf Leaders Sworn In

The three PANGU Pati members who oath to serve the province in unity for the first time was Governor, Christopher Haiveta, Kerema Open, Thomas Opa and Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe.

Governor Haiveta made a statement saying it is the first move for all three members since the past five years, all three members had not worked together in one accord.

“We are looking forward to pave the pathway in running our projects and programs as making sure the two open members are all in one party and we will serve for the betterment of our province to provide to the best of our ability for the next five years.

Governor Haiveta welcomed newly elected Member for Kerema, Thomas Opa into politics and acknowledged his support to help develop his electorate.

Meanwhile, Governor Haiveta urged the public servants in the administration to work tirelessly starting this year to serve the people with honesty and respect.

"The administration and its public servants are expected to perform,if the performance is at the top then whatever services and projects mandated by this government will reach the people,” he added.

Governor Haiverta said there is no time to sit around and relax, as there was work ahead to get the public service to deliver properly.

Members of the Provincial Executive Council caretaker cabinet for the provincial assembly were also sworn in to serve the local level government, they are:

1. Governor Haiveta- Chairman -Education, health, National functions, investment and Public service)

2. Deputy Governor - Morris Taudevan (works and transport)

3. Charles Maiu (chairman of Assembly Services)

4. Fosa Torea(Chairman for Community Development, womens and Sports and youths)

5. Rev.Wari Eho'o (Economic services and Provincial Council of churches)

6. Jim Pokara(Finance and budgets)

7. Biwi Boa (District and local level government affairs).

The first inaugural PEC meeting will be scheduled to a later date.