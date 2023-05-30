Gulf Council of Women elect new leaders

The weeklong event started on Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th with the annual general meeting that was hosted by GPCW, sponsored by Gulf Provincial Administration and the Gulf Provincial Government.

Followed by National Council of women’s induction to educate the women on good governance and leadership and ended with an election to opt in new women leaders.

The Gulf Provincial Council of Women has sworn in new president and executives to take on the challenges of social issues in the province.

Nine district council of women out of 10 LLGS voted in the four executives to represent the PCW in Gulf.

The nine LLGs include East Kerema, Central Kerema, Kaintiba, Kotidanga, Ihu, Baimuru, East Kikori and West Kikori accept for Tauri Lakekamu who failed to vote in their executives last month.

President elected for PCW Leah Kimave of West Kikori was voted in with 16 votes over Kerema Urban president Leka Lovate with 12 votes while former women’s council president Tete Keko pulled off 8 votes.

Kimave said for the first time the new executives are set to deliver in their respective LLGS to tackle major social issues at the community level.

“I want to take this time to thank the Lord, we are all gathered here for one plan and one purpose one way or the other,” she said.

Kimave added that wherever they pick up from, they have the support now to conduct, control and educate our women in the districts and community to take ownership of the process and help sort out issues at the village level.

She acknowledged the senior provincial magistrate, electoral officers, community development technical officers for conducting the smooth transparent election to decide on the new women leaders and the former executives for entrusting the office to them.

Former PCW president Keko thanked the former executives for standing in with her and implementing the five-year policy plan for the women of Gulf.

The five-year plan has not been launch but she is counting on the new executives to work alongside her to launch the Gulf Provincial Council of Women’s five-year plan.

“I have laid a foundation for you, as long as I live a legacy and I want you young women to make sure that you follow it and whatever we implemented to be exercised for the women of Gulf,” Keko added.

The Provincial Council of women executives are as follows; Leah Kimave president (West Kikori), Odette Banakato vice president (Kaintiba), Lirua Avosa Treasurer (East Kerema) and Maryanne Hape Secretary (Ihu).