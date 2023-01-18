Guard fined for roll of marijuana

Arnold Jonathan, from Yangoru in East Sepik Province, told Senior Provincial Magistrate Pious Tapil this morning at the Committal Court that on January 16th, he was in the vicinity when police were chasing people at Works Compound during a patrol.

The defendant claimed he was returning from his workplace when he saw the roll of marijuana that was dropped. He pocketed it when he was apprehended by police.

Magistrate Tapil told the defendant that he found it hard to believe that he just found the rolled up drug.

As per the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act of 2021, those in possession of a dangerous drug can be fined up to K1 million or imprisoned for a term not exceeding 40 years, or both.

Taking into consideration that the defendant is a first time offender with three children and a wife, and Buimo is overcrowded, Jonathan was fined K500.

“Buimo is overcrowded with drug peddlers and street vendors,” said Magistrate Tapil.

The magistrate further told Jonathan that he is privileged to be employed, and should use his job to take care of his wife and children.

He reprimanded him that the court would not be lenient the next time.