Guangzhou-Pom Service Inaugurated

The launch ceremony took place this Tuesday evening at Baiyun International Airport, just hours before the scheduled take-off at 01:00 am (3 am PNG Time) on Wednesday morning.

This direct route will be operated once weekly following the recent issuance of a license last Friday, witnessed by NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Guangdong Governor Wang, officials from both the PNG and Chinese Governments, as well as staff, management, and board members of China Southern Airlines.

Utilizing a state-of-the-art 787-9 Dreamliner, the inaugural flight accommodated 150 passengers and carried 11 tonnes of cargo. The return flight boasts 180 passengers and 3 tonnes of cargo.

PNG Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt, emphasized the boldness of China Southern Airlines' entry into Port Moresby, describing it as a crucial step toward unlocking new business opportunities and strengthening people-to-people relationships. In their numerous meetings, he echoed sentiments expressed by China's President Xi Jinping and PNG's Prime Minister Hon. James Marape.

Minister Schnaubelt characterized this moment as the extension of "wings of friendship" from the Southern gate of China to the heart of the South Pacific.

Welcoming the initiative, NCD Governor Powes Parkop, under the Amazing Port Moresby branding, highlighted efforts to boost business, investment, trade links, and tourism. He commended Prime Minister James Marape, Minister Schnaubelt, and Trade and Investment Minister Richard Maru for their roles in making the initiative a reality.

Governor Parkop acknowledged the challenges faced by Chinese tourists transiting through Port Moresby and urged a proposed recapitalization of Air Niugini. He suggested inviting China Southern Airlines to acquire a 40 percent stake in the airline instead of seeking additional loans.

Drawing a parallel with Fiji Air's successful partnership with Qantas and Air New Zealand, Governor Parkop emphasized the viability and reliability such collaborations bring to the aviation industry.