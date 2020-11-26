Groups team up under conservation project

Cardno International Development and the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) PNG Lukautim Graun Project (LGP) addresses conservation in of one of the most biodiverse nations in the world. CARE and REAL are implementing partners under this project.

Cardno, REAL and CARE will work together to identify barriers to market access across culture arts and agriculture, and help communities develop design-led, market-driven products that support biodiversity conservation through new income-generating activities and gender inclusion.

“Biodiversity conservation is the single most important element for the future stability of our planet. With Cardno and CARE International, we are combining sustainable development and biodiversity conservation practices with SME acceleration to drive change and champion a fair and more equitable creative industry for PNG,” said REAL Impact CEO, Virginia Bruce.

The team will provide training and collaborate with community-based organisations in USAID-supported communities by facilitating entry and participation in PNG’s formal economy.

The agreement between LGP partners will see Cardno, CARE and REAL Impact undertake a coordinated approach in assessing these socio-economic constraints that limit micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) development in the country with a focus on promoting gender equity, women’s empowerment and livelihood development in the creative sector.

The USAID LGP program focuses on biodiversity conservation and women’s economic empowerment in PNG. Cardno, CARE and REAL are committing to work together to achieve significant, positive and lasting impact on women’s equity, poverty alleviation and social injustice in rural and remote areas through the empowerment of women in their communities.

The three development firms will assess and accelerate the creation of new MSMEs that contribute to sustainable development in natural resources-based sectors.

“This agreement will create opportunities to support more communities and strengthen our approaches to gender equality while developing new channels of income generation that contribute to sustainable natural resources use on which these communities depend,” said Justine McMahon, CARE International Country Director.

“The partnership will combine Cardno’s expertise in sustainable development with REAL’s expertise in small business acceleration and Care’s expertise in gender-inclusion,” Bruce said “It will be crucial in creating a more equal world for women by enabling them to take part in local economic development and decision-making.”

Cardno and REAL staff will travel with the CARE teams into areas of Madang, Jiwaka, Eastern Highlands and Simbu Province areas of the Bismarck Forest Corridor and the YUS Conservation area in Morobe Province that are priority areas for USAID’s LGP program. These trips are designed to identify sustainable livelihood opportunities and to provide education and training around gender inclusion, small business management and value chain creation.

They will also travel to other areas that are identified as key areas for micro and small enterprise development, which include Ialibu District in Southern Highlands, area of Oro, the Trobriand Islands in Milne Bay Province and within the National Capital District of Port Moresby.

The USAID-supported PNG Lukautim Graun Project is a US$23 million biodiversity and women’s empowerment program implemented through a consortium of partners led by Cardno International Development. Partners include CARE, REAL Social Impact, The Nature Conservancy, the PNG Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program and the Wildlife Conservation Society.

“USAID believes the private sector is an inextricable stakeholder in driving and sustaining outcomes that will move countries beyond the need for assistance and forward on the path to self-reliance,” said Cardno Chief of Party, Maurice Knight.

“Today, the private sector plays an unprecedented role as a partner with USAID in shaping opportunities that improve the lives of the individuals and communities.”

The partnership between Cardno, REAL and Care is a critical doorway for private sector, market-driven approaches that will deliver on the goal of securing a share of the global US$32 billion artisan market for PNG artisans. Together with the PNG Government, the team will spearhead micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME)-acceleration and economic diversification in PNG that relieves pressure on the environment and contributes to biodiversity conservation.

“Our goal is to contribute to sustainable development while making positive social impacts in these communities,” Bruce said.

(Cardno, REAL and Care team members working together to undertake gender assessment, conservation planning and to scope livelihood opportunities which proved to be very promising. Traditional skills are very much alive in this community. All three partners look forward to working with people in Simbar Village in Middle Ramu, Madang Province, to support their development)