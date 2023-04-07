Green Initiative for World Environment Day

With only two months left to the event, the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) has already made arrangements to celebrate the occasion with more emphasis on positive action.

This year's events will be focused on converting the awareness of World Environment Day into meaningful and strategic actions to protect the environment now and into the future.

Schools, youth groups, communities, and the city at large will participate in activities that positively impact the city's environment.

The recent heavy rainfall that caused flooding, extreme heat waves, and thunderstorms in Port Moresby highlights the importance of taking action to protect the environment.

It is not just about cleaning the city and planting trees but about working together through cooperation and collaboration and educating our future generations about the significance of a clean and green society.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is "Solutions to Plastic Pollution." As plastic pollution poses a significant threat to our land, air, and seas, we must take action to prevent it.

On June 5th, the city residents are encouraged to participate in World Environment Day.