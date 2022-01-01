 

Grade 9 Student Arrested

13:01, January 1, 2022
An eighteen-year-old Grade 9 student from Tusbab Secondary school in Madang was arrested by police for trying to set alight a vehicle that had gone off the road at Yabob. The incident took place last night.

Madang police officers who were patrolling the town viciinity were told of the accident. The student was about to set fire to the vehicle when police arrived. They apprehended the teen and took him into custody.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the student will be charged accordingly.

"I want the student to be charged to show others that setting fire (to) vehicles when involved in accidents is a crime and is against the law. Many people had lost their vehicles in the hands of such people. It's good that he was caught by the police."

Meantime, Rubiang said a passenger in the vehicle was injured in the car accident, and is now in hospital. The driver and other passengers fled when police arrived at the scene. Rubiang said police are investigating the incident. He has called on the driver and those who escaped the scene, to report to the Traffic Police and clear themselves.

