Grade 12 Written Expression Exams

This year, 31,500 students from 205 secondary schools including private and permitted schools, and six national high schools will sit for the examination, next week Monday.

Education Secretary, Dr. Uke Kombra this week confirmed that the Measurement Services Division of the Education Department has dispatched all the materials for the Written Expression exams.

He urged all provincial education advisors, provincial examination supervisors, senior secondary inspectors, guidance officers, principals and governing councils to be security conscious of Examination Materials.

Dr. Kombra advised everyone involved in the examination process to prevent all tendencies towards any mal-practices that may compromise the results.

The Secretary also reminded that the penalty for cheating or assisting to cheat in national examinations is non-certification and requested all citizens to support fair examinations.

Dr. Kombra also asked students and teachers to take care of themselves in light of the COVID-19 and its variants and abide by the ‘new normal’ protocols and guidelines.