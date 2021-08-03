Grade 12 Written Expression Exam

Out of the 328 grade 12 students of Gordons Secondary School in Port Moresby, 29 students were absent for the examinations.

School Principal George Kenega said the students were given the resource booklet a week earlier to prepare for the exams. The topic of discussion was on COVID-19.

Principal Kenega said he is confident that his students did well in the examination.

Mr Kenega also mentioned that the school is struggling with funds for the upkeep of the school because the government as well as some parents, have not paid their component of the fees.

The principal said the government has only made two payments this year totaling K337, 000.

Mr. Kenege said this is not enough to run the school for the entire year, and he fears they may be forced to close the school by the end of this term.