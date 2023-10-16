Grade 12 HSSCE Exams Begin

The exam schedule has been released by the Papua New Guinea Education Department.

Monday, October 16th

Advanced Maths P1

General Maths P1

Applied Science & History

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023:

Physics

Accounting

Geography

Wednesday, October 18th

Biology

Economics

Geography

Business Studies

Thursday, October 19th

Language and Literature

Applied English

Chemistry

Legal Studies

Friday, October 20th

ICT

Advanced Math P2

General Maths Paper 2

During the examination period, students will be tested on their knowledge and skills in various subjects, setting the stage for their future academic and professional endeavours. A total of 249,189 students from 4,207 schools will be participating in the 2023 examinations. This includes 141,366 Grade Eight students from 3,538 primary schools, and 31,252 Grade 12 students from 221 secondary or national high schools of excellence. Already 76,571 Grade 10 students from 448 high/secondary schools have completed their finals.

The Grade 12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students, numbering 324, will undergo examinations unique to their field. These students will be awarded two certificates – one for STEM and another for Upper Secondary.

Education Department Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra, has emphasized a strict stance against cheating or malpractice during the examinations. He has urged teachers and students to uphold the integrity of the examinations, stressing that the results should reflect the students' commitment and effort in their studies.

Selected Grade 12 teachers from Kopen Secondary School in Enga Province are responsible for marking the national exam papers. These educators are experts in their respective subjects.

Betty Kiap - Geography

Betty Du Fredson - Business Studies

Raymond Lipai Akali - Adv. Math & Physics

Matthew Pumbral - General Math.

As the nation watches, the results of these examinations will undoubtedly shape the future paths of the students and contribute to the educational landscape of Papua New Guinea.