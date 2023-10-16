Grade 12 HSSCE Exams Begin

The exam schedule has been released by the Papua New Guinea Education Department.
Monday, October 16th
- Advanced Maths P1
- General Maths P1
- Applied Science & History
Tuesday, October 17th, 2023:
- Physics
- Accounting
- Geography
Wednesday, October 18th
- Biology
- Economics
- Geography
- Business Studies
Thursday, October 19th
- Language and Literature
- Applied English
- Chemistry
- Legal Studies
Friday, October 20th
- ICT
- Advanced Math P2
- General Maths Paper 2
During the examination period, students will be tested on their knowledge and skills in various subjects, setting the stage for their future academic and professional endeavours. A total of 249,189 students from 4,207 schools will be participating in the 2023 examinations. This includes 141,366 Grade Eight students from 3,538 primary schools, and 31,252 Grade 12 students from 221 secondary or national high schools of excellence. Already 76,571 Grade 10 students from 448 high/secondary schools have completed their finals.
The Grade 12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students, numbering 324, will undergo examinations unique to their field. These students will be awarded two certificates – one for STEM and another for Upper Secondary.
Education Department Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra, has emphasized a strict stance against cheating or malpractice during the examinations. He has urged teachers and students to uphold the integrity of the examinations, stressing that the results should reflect the students' commitment and effort in their studies.
Selected Grade 12 teachers from Kopen Secondary School in Enga Province are responsible for marking the national exam papers. These educators are experts in their respective subjects.
- Betty Kiap - Geography
- Betty Du Fredson - Business Studies
- Raymond Lipai Akali - Adv. Math & Physics
- Matthew Pumbral - General Math.
As the nation watches, the results of these examinations will undoubtedly shape the future paths of the students and contribute to the educational landscape of Papua New Guinea.