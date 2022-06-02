Grade 10s Sit For Written Expression Exams

A total of 74,760 grade 10 students nationwide have nominated to sit for this year’s Written Expression Examination. All provinces and schools have received their Exams as per the nomination data received by the Measurement Services Division in Port Moresby.

In a media statement released this week, Education Secretary, Dr. Uke Kombra encouraged all students, teachers and provinces to give their best and to ensure that the exams are done fairly and to the best of their God given ability.

“I call on all the citizens of Papua New Guinea to support and abide by the fair administration of exams,” Dr Kombra said.

The Secretary has also appealed to all schools to have their Registration Documents fixed up with the School Registration Committee of the Department, for without proper Registration no school will be allowed to sit the objective examinations.

While saying that, Secretary Kombra also warned all schools against any mal-practices relating to the national examinations. He said students and schools are being warned of serious consequences, which include non-certification for students, termination from teaching for teachers and banning of the schools involving themselves for a minimum period of three years.

“We have eliminated cheating in examinations, hence results are based on hard work, and offers better education benchmarks. I wish all the Grade 10 students 'best of luck' in their first National Examination for 2022 this Thursday,” said Dr. Kombra.