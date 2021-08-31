Govt orders indefinite ban

National Pandemic Controller and Commissioner of Police David Manning made this known after the India High Commission in Port Moresby deliberately participated in bringing in unauthorized passengers into the country, four of whom were infected with COVID-19

Commissioner Manning said the behaviour of those involved in the dishonest process compromises the safety and security of Papua New Guinea.

He said India must respect Papua New Guinea as a sovereign nation, and not participate in actions involving unscrupulous people, to violate its laws and undermine public health and safety measures.

Considering the devastating outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta strain in India, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, Manning stressed that the Government has to be very strict with the Indian Government in order to keep Papua New Guineans safe.

He clarified that the agreement on the number of approved passengers was broken when the Indian Government and flight operators allowed 81 passengers to disembark in Papua New Guinea.

While some of these passengers were PNG citizens, and the remainder had current and valid visas, Manning stressed that the government of India had dishonored the agreement by allowing so many to travel.