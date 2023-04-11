Gov't funds freight service

The cheque presentation took place at the Missionary Aviation Fellowship (MAF) headquarters in Mt. Hagen on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Recipients of the first lot of this funding included MAF who received K200, 000 and Consort Shipping Express with K80, 000.

Present at this small but significant occasion were MAF staff and management, Consort Express team and Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) team led by CEO Charles Dambui.

Minister Kuli said MAF has contributed a lot to the development of this country.

“Where there are no roads and bridges, MAF has been there in the forefront to provide the much needed service. You have been faithfully providing this service to our country and I commend you for that. I am here to deliver the freight subsidy support, and this will continue into next year and onwards. After next month, we will look at price, then replanting and rehabilitation of run-down plantations.”

CIC CEO Dambui said CIC’s history with MAF goes a long way back.

“CIC has a long standing partnership with MAF and I thank them for being with the coffee industry for a very long time.”

He said with the government’s interest now to partner with airline freighters to bring in coffee from remote areas, MAF is not a mistake to be selected as it has been in the country for a long time and reaching out to the most remote areas.

Dambui said it is an ongoing program by the government and was adamant funding would be made available this year and in the subsequent years.

MAF Country Director, Todd Aebischer in thanking the government for the support said that the airline has truly invested in serving remote communities and it was encouraging for them to see the government invest in this kind of opportunity to help move produce to the markets.

“This is not just about putting finances in people’s hands, that is just a small piece but it is helping families with education, improving standards of living, and helping them to build their communities.”

Aebischer said 86.6 percent of people in PNG live in rural communities and with urbanization rate of 2.5% per year, it is going to remain rural for a very long time.

“We have a very synergistic partnership with the other operators providing support with Niugini Aviation and North Coast and we want to continue to work in that capacity. You have our pledge that those funds will be used exactly as you have requested. We keep very close accounting and reporting and at any point in time we will be happy to show you which communities were impacted by those subsidy funds.”

MAF has demonstrated its investment in the country in the last 72 years servicing 240 airstrips and continues its mission to serve the remote communities today.