Govt commended for research emphasis

This budget allocation for 2024 is an increase from K7 million in 2023. The budget comprises K2.4 million for research, the first time in history for the institute to be provided direct funding for research. There is a further K1 million to conduct research and provide data to the national government to address the youth bulge and issues, including how to deal with the education system's outputs and make them useful in Papua New Guinean communities.

The Council of the NRI announced its appreciation to the government and people of the country for recognizing the importance of research, innovation and the role of NRI by increasing its budget support in 2024.

PNG NRI Council Chairman Wilson Thompson stated, “We commend the government for approving the three PIP projects: Knowledge Hub Centre, NRI Facilities Improvement and Youth Intervention Program. That will improve the physical space and improve facilities for more researchers and other persons to be engaged in providing support to the government, society and industries.”

In the meantime, the government has appropriated K1 million each to the PNG University of Technology, University of PNG, University of Natural Resources and Environment and the University of Goroka, to focus on agriculture research on top of their other research funding.