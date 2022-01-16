Govt Building Unfit For Human Dwelling

This follows a health investigation conducted by the NCDC Health Authority.

The notice of condemnation and eviction was served to the top management on Friday 14 January.

Enforcing Sections 12 and 13 of the Public Health (Sanitation and General Regulation Chapter No 226) local health officials conducted the investigation.

Defects in the building include cracks in the ceiling, wet floors due to leakages, broken walls, exposed electric wirings, poor ventilation and old roofing irons posing a serious concern of public health risks to workers occupying the building.

Environmental Health Officer Abraham Keple, said to avoid unforeseen health implications in future, NEA management needs to take tougher actions.

The Health Authority recommended for all occupants of the building to vacate the premises on the date the notice was served and immediately relocate.

The building will also be pulled down completely to ensure the vicinity is cleared and safe.

Keple added that no formal renovations were done to the building since 1992.

Welcoming the condemnation and eviction notice, Acting Managing Director for NEA, Vore Veve said they would comply with the recommendations.