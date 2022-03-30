Govstore bridge

Now, they get to use a new footbridge, which they opened on Monday 28 March, 2022.

The bridge that was constructed by Sonek Construction at over K30 000. Residents who travel through the Govstore settlement, can do so with ease when traveling home or into the main town vicinity.

Pastor Arnald Kambuka who had lived at Govstore all his life, said the bridge will serve school children, the sick, market vendors, and anyone who resides in the vicinity. He said in the past when there was no bridge, they walked across on a log and many have fallen into the water, losing important property in the process; a young boy had also drowned after falling in.

Ward councilor of Ward 5 Julius Savin thanked Madang Town Mayor Ishmael Yama for initiating the project and seeing to it that it was successfully delivered.

Mayor Yama, who officially oepned the bridge, thanked the Madang provincial government for funding assistance. He told the youth not to sit along the bridge and collect money from those using the bridge to cross. He reminded them that it was a public facility and anyone found to doing that will be reported to police.

The mayor also opened the newly constructed town bus stop shelter. He encouraged the public to look after it. He acknowledged the provincial government again for funding support in this project.