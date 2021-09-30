 

Governor Yama, Wives Arrested

15:15, September 30, 2021
Governor for Madang, Peter Yama and his two wives were arrested yesterday in Madang in relation to the missing K6 million belonging to the Manam Resettlement Authority.

Madang Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang today confirmed the arrest of Governor Yama and his wives.

Mr Rubiang said they were all charged with five counts of misappropriation charges. The specific charges against Governor Yama are; Abuse of office, breach of the Public Finances Management Act, conspiracy to defraud, misappropriation and money laundering.

Governor Yama and his wives are out on a K3000 bail and will appear at the Madang District court tomorrow.

Meantime, Counsel representing Governor Yama, Ben Lomai said the arrest was politically driven.

“Everything will be ok, it’s all political. We'll fight it to the end,” he said. 

