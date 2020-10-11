Governor pleased with Lae program

The program, which was launched in June this year, has proven to be of great benefit to both the residents and the city itself.

Saonu said the program was very timely asLae has lost its “garden city” image over the years.

The hand up program provides the perfect opportunity to restore Lae’s pride as well as give the residents, especially the women, an opportunity to support themselves whilst taking ownership of their province.

Saonu praised the efforts of partners, especially the Lae City Authority, for developing and implementing the program.

“Mi tok lo kisim bek Morobe na dispela progrem em wanpla way blo mekim olsem,” he stated.

Governor Saonu said his Government had stepped into with K100,000 to partner with the LCA, under the leadership of Lae MP John Rosso, Mayor James Khay and the Westpac Bank.

“Work is progressing on the main roads of Lae City, especially the roundabouts and streets and this is very overwhelming.”

He urged residents and Morobeans coming into the city to take ownership of their provincial capital by disposing rubbish properly and maintaining hygienic practices.

Apart from the program, counter funding from the provincial government is taking effect with the upgrading of the Unitech to Bumayong Road and several other key main roads in Lae.

This partnership with Lae City Authority is vital to develop the face of Morobe, therefore Governor Saonu echoed that he is focused to work alongside all other nine district MPs to develop Morobe.