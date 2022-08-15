Governor Peter's first courtesy call

The brief meet was to look at Human Resource employment development for Central Province. As it was her first government department visit, Governor Peter said it was only logical to visit DPM first to get HR work done.

Governor Peter said, “As a female political leader, we all know that space still has a lot of perception that women are not effective political leaders, and so for Rai Coast MP Kessy Sawang and I, we have to be demonstrative and make this perception a myth.”

Ms. Peter addressed a conference room full of staff from DPM and the Censorship Board. Governor Peter said she and Ms Sawang will have to prove this in their terms in Parliament. She added that Human Resource is very critical in demonstrating their performance.

DPM National Agency Director, Roselyn Wrakuavia told Ms. Peter that Papua New Guineans are empowered seeing female political leaders persevere in beating the odds and getting elected to parliament.

Secretary Sansan told Governor Peter that DPM has a 60 per cent ratio of women holding executive management positions. Ms Sansan said the Department is looking forward to working with the Central Provincial Government in terms of public service job employment and human resource building.