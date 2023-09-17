Governor Peter prioritizes police housing

Central Province Governor, Rufina Peter when delivering her independence message last week, says the Central Provincial Government has allocated funding in this year’s budget to renovate police housing at Tapini and Bereina stations.

She said the Central Provincial Government is looking to embark on a training program for reserve police personnel.

This, the Governor believes will cut down on the cost of maintaining and building housing.

Governor Peter says the CPG is prioritizing policing structures and the need to build manpower as the roads under the Government’s Connect PNG program will run through these areas.

Since being elected, Governor Peter has strongly advocated for the National Government to redirect their efforts to building and maintaining already existing roads within the districts and reconnecting vital access roads to help boost economic activity before embarking on the Connect PNG program.