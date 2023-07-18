Governor Peter focuses on major projects

Governor Peter stated that that provincial government’s priority is twofold when awarding contracts – the first is to ensure value for money is gained by the Province and, that private partnership is strengthened in the province.

“Under my leadership as Governor when giving out money in sectors transport, road works. We are looking for value for money setting the standards and we will definitely give reports on who are our best contractors are in this space and so we as selling Central Province as performers not just standard work but performers in delivering the best,” Peter said.

Governor Peter called on the media to report and disseminate the information so the people down at the ward levels will know that these projects are underway in different parts of the Central Province.

“We want to get the information out that we are rolling out. Reaching out to as many people in the Central Province as we can.”

In total, five cheques of almost K1.8 million were presented to Niugini Aviation Services Ltd – K700,000; Central’s Manpower Recruitment for Labour Mobility – K300,000; Frontier Primary Produce for Ltd – K300,000; Shancoc Trading Ltd – K270,000; Niugini 800 Tribal Online K135,000 and Tourism Niugini Project – K13,000.

The provincial government has urged that the people of Central Province participate and get involved in the projects that will be underway in parts of the province for the development of Central.