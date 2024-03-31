Governor Peter emphasizes unity

Valued at K300, 000, this infrastructure is the result of a collaborative effort between the Hiri Koiari electorate and the Central Provincial Government.

Speaking at the occasion on Wednesday 27 March, Central Province Governor, Rufina Peter encouraged all leaders present to work together in unity.

“If we are not united, we cannot progress and we cannot achieve what we want to achieve. Being united is very important. Today is demonstration of the fruit of being united (referring to opening of the office).”

Governor Peter congratulated the Member for Hiri Koiari, Keith Iduhu and Hiri Rural LLG President Haoda Rogea, for their tireless efforts resulting in the establishment of the new LLG headquarters at Mirigeda.

In celebrating the occasion, Iduhu highlighted how the newly created district of Hiri Koiari has been operating out of NCDC Hall and Motu Koita office spaces.

“We have to improvise and do what we can to keep the machinery of public service functional in the district and in the province.

“As of today, the offices sitting in the Motu Koita offices and NCD will be relocating back to Mirigeda. When we raise our hands to serve our people, we must bring the service to the people.

“It’s important to establish some form of presence in the district so that we are not squatting in another person’s home. We must create our own home and make the best of life that we can offer to our people,” said MP Iduhu.

Iduhu adamantly states that the new LLG headquarters signifies true collaborative efforts and partnerships between the provincial government and the district to move matters and improve services for the Hiri Koiari people.

Emphasizing a particular Motuan custom of fixing one’s household before embarking on a journey, Iduhu said, “When the household is clean and clear, the vision is crystal and unequivocal, that we are assured that we can progress and ensure that that process to progress is achieved.”

Meantime, Iduhu says he will be calling on Abau MP, Sir Puka Temu to collaborate and avail the necessary cash flow to build mini economies for their districts. Iduhu was referring to the planned buying point facility for Central province farmers that is to be established at Gaire.

Present at the LLG headquarter opening was Opposition Leader, Douglas Tomuriesa, Deputy Opposition Leader James Nomane, Abau Open MP Sir Puka Temu, Bulolo MP Sam Basil Jnr, Ijivitari MP David Arore and Alotau MP Ricky Morris.