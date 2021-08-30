Governor Parkop Supports Park

Rabaul Town was once a magnificent provincial of ENB, before being destroyed by volcanic eruptions of Mt Tavurvur and Mt Vulcan in 1994. It has since been rebuilt into a regional port.

Governor Parkop presented a K30, 000 cheque on Friday 27 August, to help revive and develop the Queens Park Oval for Rabaul Rugby Football League matches.

Parkop commended all stakeholders involved in tirelessly working on this restoration program, adding also that Australians and Japanese rebuilt it after the eruptions and the 2nd World War.

“Ashes have gone. The park is green again. They have done well. They just need more support for power, water and change room. Let us all support this cause. Business houses, which left Rabaul, should come on board. It is a great oval. It has produced many champions. Their support for Rugby League is for the game everyone loves,” he said.

Governor Parkop urged everyone to support this cause as this great oval has produced many champions.

Kumuls Coach Michael Marum, a local himself, said that due to lawlessness in the area, they had revived the Queens Park Oval to engage youths in positive activities.