Governor Parkop Pays Tribute

In paying tribute to Great Grand Chief Somare on Independence Day, Governor Parkop reminded Papua New Guineans to embrace and be guided by positive values and principles in their personal and public life.

He said Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare succeeded in moulding our leaders, people and country together because he was guided by strong faith in our people and he had vision, character and values.

“They are the most important lesson of the Somare legacy we need to hold to and use to guide us into nation building and development of our future. These are the building blocks for a successful fulfilling life”.

Governor Parkop added that modern infrastructures and economic wealth on their own will not define success of our nation without having the values and virtues he propounded.

"Let us love and respect each other. Let us be grateful for our journey. Our ancestors left our country and passed the baton to us. Let us live for our children.

“Some successes come first while others will come later. Let us continue together to do more and achieve greater successes for our city and the entire country.”